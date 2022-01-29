Short Interest in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Drops By 98.7%

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at about $14,375,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at about $7,122,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at about $3,872,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at about $2,904,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at about $1,936,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

