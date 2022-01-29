Short Interest in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Rises By 162.1%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, a growth of 162.1% from the December 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AYRWF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.10. 142,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,475. Ayr Wellness has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AYRWF shares. reduced their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Ayr Wellness from $22.60 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

