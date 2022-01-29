Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Drops By 56.6%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the December 31st total of 26,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JVA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. 61,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,171. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 1.28. Coffee has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coffee by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coffee by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

