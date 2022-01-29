Short Interest in Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Increases By 500.0%

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
CRSS remained flat at $$12.91 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 623. Crossroads Systems has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02.
Crossroads Systems Company Profile
Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Crossroads Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossroads Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.