Short Interest in DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Expands By 426.6%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 426.6% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS DSDVY traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.34. 31,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.65. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $133.78.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DSDVY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DSV Panalpina A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,079.51.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

