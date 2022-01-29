Short Interest in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Drops By 50.0%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIIXU. Benefit Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gores Holdings VIII by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gores Holdings VIII by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000.

Shares of GIIXU remained flat at $$10.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 39,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,898. Gores Holdings VIII has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

