Short Interest in IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Expands By 3,125.0%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 3,125.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IGXT stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. IntelGenx Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 383.72% and a negative net margin of 422.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing.

