Short Interest in Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) Expands By 1,376.0%

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,800 shares, an increase of 1,376.0% from the December 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kidpik stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. Kidpik has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Get Kidpik alerts:

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kidpik in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.