Short Interest in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Grows By 147.9%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, a growth of 147.9% from the December 31st total of 70,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 269,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:MOGU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.28. 113,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,543. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. MOGU has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MOGU by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MOGU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MOGU

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

