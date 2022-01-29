Short Interest in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Grows By 147.9%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, a growth of 147.9% from the December 31st total of 70,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 269,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:MOGU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.28. 113,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,543. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. MOGU has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MOGU by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MOGU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

