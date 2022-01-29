Short Interest in NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Increases By 2,325.0%

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 2,325.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.0 days.

NICE stock opened at $279.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.83. NICE has a twelve month low of $279.50 and a twelve month high of $307.65.

Get NICE alerts:

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.