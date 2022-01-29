Short Interest in PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Drops By 60.0%

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 6.85%. This is a positive change from PT Adaro Energy Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal. The Mining Services segment provides exploration, drilling, transportation, logistical support, and overburden mining removal services.

