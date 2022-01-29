Short Interest in ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Declines By 99.3%

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
REOS stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. ReoStar Energy has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.42.
ReoStar Energy Company Profile
See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
Receive News & Ratings for ReoStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReoStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.