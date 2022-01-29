Short Interest in ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Declines By 99.3%

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

REOS stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. ReoStar Energy has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.42.

ReoStar Energy Company Profile

ReoStar Energy Corp. engages in the real estate business. It offers house flipping services and real estate investment trust. The company was founded by M. O. Rife III on November 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

