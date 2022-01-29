Short Interest in Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Rises By 6,825.0%

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 6,825.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 277.0 days.
Spark Power Group stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Spark Power Group has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.
Spark Power Group Company Profile
