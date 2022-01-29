Short Interest in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Rises By 153.0%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,600 shares, an increase of 153.0% from the December 31st total of 153,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 819,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,343. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%.

