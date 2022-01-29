Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Declines By 66.7%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SUBCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,193. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.95. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

