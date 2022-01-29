Short Interest in Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Expands By 126.8%

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 126.8% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TCFF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 86,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,746. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. Trillion Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

Get Trillion Energy International alerts:

Trillion Energy International Company Profile

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trillion Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillion Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.