Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Increases By 362.9%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 972,600 shares, an increase of 362.9% from the December 31st total of 210,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,583,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,993,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,691,000 after acquiring an additional 215,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,330,000 after acquiring an additional 606,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $54.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $53.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

