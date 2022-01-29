Short Interest in Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Decreases By 62.5%

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

