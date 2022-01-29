Short Interest in Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Decreases By 62.5%

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.
Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.