SiaCashCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $95.00 (SCC)

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, SiaCashCoin has traded 71.4% higher against the dollar. SiaCashCoin has a market cap of $97,845.91 and $95.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SiaCashCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SiaCashCoin Coin Profile

SiaCashCoin (SCC) is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,171,964,349 coins. SiaCashCoin’s official website is www.SiaCashCoin.com . SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

