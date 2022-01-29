Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWIR. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $520.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.10.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 35.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,664,000 after buying an additional 264,794 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 486.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 255,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 211,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth about $2,803,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

