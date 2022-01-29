Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $2,131,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,116 shares of company stock worth $6,348,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

