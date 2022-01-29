Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of SIMO opened at $78.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.88.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 155,003.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40,301 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

