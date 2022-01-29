Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €145.00 by Berenberg Bank

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €145.00 ($164.77) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

WAF opened at €112.75 ($128.13) on Thursday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($60.23) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($174.09). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €134.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €136.51.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

