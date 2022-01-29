Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Down 9.2%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price fell 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $89.31 and last traded at $90.30. 28,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,370,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on SI. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.41 and its 200-day moving average is $138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total value of $1,096,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,140 shares of company stock valued at $16,226,157. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

