Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Simmons First National has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Simmons First National has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.80. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simmons First National stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,321 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.