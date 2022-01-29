Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of SFNC opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simmons First National stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,321 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

