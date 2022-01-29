Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.95 million, a P/E ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.