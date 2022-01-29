SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Get SJW Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SJW. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.45.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.