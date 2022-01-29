Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at $15,474,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 402,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

SKX opened at $41.32 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

