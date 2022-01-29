SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SKIL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SkillSoft stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. SkillSoft has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkillSoft will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in SkillSoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

