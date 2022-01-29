SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 24,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 562,720 shares.The stock last traded at $7.20 and had previously closed at $7.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkillSoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

