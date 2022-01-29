SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $935.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

