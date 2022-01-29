Smithfield Trust Co Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

