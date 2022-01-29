Smithfield Trust Co Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.