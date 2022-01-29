Smithfield Trust Co Trims Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $45,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1,346.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS opened at $108.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.