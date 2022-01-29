Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will post $261.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.70 million and the highest is $263.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year sales of $996.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $999.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $260.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

SNPO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. 92,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,114. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95. Snap One has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at $120,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

