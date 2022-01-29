SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Short Interest Up 325.0% in January

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 92.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 61.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GIGE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.77. 5,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,891. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $48.58.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from SoFi Gig Economy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

