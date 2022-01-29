SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.81

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.81 and traded as low as $40.71. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $41.07, with a volume of 3,536 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.81.

About SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

