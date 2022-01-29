Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) will announce $174.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.92 million to $175.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year sales of $401.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $402.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $558.82 million, with estimates ranging from $537.40 million to $575.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Solo Brands.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of DTC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.94. 624,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,494. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.98.

In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solo Brands stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solo Brands (DTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.