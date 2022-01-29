Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) from a d- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SOFO stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sonic Foundry has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter. Sonic Foundry had a return on equity of 131.95% and a net margin of 8.75%.

Sonic Foundry Company Profile

Sonic Foundry, Inc engages in the provision of video capture, management and webcasting solutions in education, business, and government. The firm also offers solutions for lecture capture, flipped & blended learning, campus events, learning and development, corporate communications, live events and meetings, corporate YouTube, continuing medical education, procedures, simulations, and grand rounds.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Foundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Foundry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.