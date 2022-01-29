Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) from a d- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SOFO stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sonic Foundry has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Get Sonic Foundry alerts:

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter. Sonic Foundry had a return on equity of 131.95% and a net margin of 8.75%.

Sonic Foundry, Inc engages in the provision of video capture, management and webcasting solutions in education, business, and government. The firm also offers solutions for lecture capture, flipped & blended learning, campus events, learning and development, corporate communications, live events and meetings, corporate YouTube, continuing medical education, procedures, simulations, and grand rounds.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Foundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Foundry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.