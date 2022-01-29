Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading Down 8.2%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 417,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 463,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $9.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.61). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.42%. The company had revenue of $14.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the third quarter worth $258,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 61.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 322.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 100,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 200.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.