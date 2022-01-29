Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.83

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.83 and traded as high as $44.23. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 4,618 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director James E. Sweeney sold 3,000 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 51.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

