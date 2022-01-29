South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $29.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

SPFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPFI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

