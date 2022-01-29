South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target Raised to GBX 240 at UBS Group

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SOUHY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.00.

South32 stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

