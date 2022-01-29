Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 195.7% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,775,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RIBS stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Company Profile
