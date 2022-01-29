Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
SOVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.69. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $17.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.
Sovos Brands Company Profile
Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.
