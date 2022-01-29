Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SOVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.69. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Sovos Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

