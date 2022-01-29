SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.58. Approximately 11,401 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 9,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.33% of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

