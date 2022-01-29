Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.30. Spire shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 848,358 shares.

SPIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.50.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at $10,852,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at $125,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at $2,218,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at $189,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

