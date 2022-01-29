Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,690 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.39% of Splunk worth $92,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Splunk by 9.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,085,421,000 after acquiring an additional 633,510 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 143.3% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Splunk by 30.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,777 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Splunk by 69.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 236,445 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,216,000 after acquiring an additional 96,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,495 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $113.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $178.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.68.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

