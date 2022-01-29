Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target trimmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $380.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $172.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $164.41 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

