SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives $174.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,881 shares of company stock worth $10,473,667 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $6.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.07. 166,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,466. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.28. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

